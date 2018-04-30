BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Statistics show nearly 99 percent of all businesses in North Dakota are considered small businesses.

Those employers make up more than 72,700 businesses in North Dakota, employing nearly 211,000 people — or about 58 percent of all employees in the state.

The U.S. Small Business Administration defines a small business as any firm employing fewer than 500 people.

KXMB-TV reports SBA figures show about 86 percent of all North Dakota companies employ 1 to 20 people. The remaining 14 percent have at least 20 employees, but less than 500 workers.

National Small Business Week is April 29 to May 5.

