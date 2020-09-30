About 65 million people tuned in for the first general election debate of the 2020 presidential campaign cycle Tuesday night.

That preliminary audience number, based on eight networks that carried it, was down significantly from the record 84 million people who watched the first debate of the 2016 general election campaign live across 13 television networks. About 67 million people watched the first debate of the 2012 general election campaign between President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney.

The tally, which comes from Nielsen data, excludes debate viewers who streamed online. It represents the best estimate of how much audience interest there was in the 90-minute event.

With an average 17 million total viewers, Fox News had the largest audience share, likely driven by enthusiasm for the president, whose supporters gravitate toward the cable-news network. That figure was ahead of second-place ABC, a broadcast network, with about 12 million total viewers, and NBC, which averaged 9.3 million total viewers.

Among the other cable news networks, CNN averaged 7.9 million total viewers, while MSNBC averaged nearly 7 million total viewers.

Tuesday night’s debate, which was widely considered to be one of the most unpleasant to watch in television history, may have turned off some viewers as President Donald Trump continually interrupted former vice president Joe Biden and the experienced moderator, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

Wallace pleaded repeatedly with the debaters to give him back control of the event, to no avail, and the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday that the format will change for the remaining presidential debates — which many expect will involve granting the next moderators, Steve Scully of C-SPAN and Kristen Welker of NBC News, the power to cut the microphones of misbehaving participants.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the debate commission said in a statement. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

An average of 74 million people tuned in to watch the three debates between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016. That was up from the 64 million people who tuned in for the Obama-Romney debates in 2012.

Wallace, who faced criticism from Fox News commentators in addition to the broader public, expressed disappointment about Tuesday night’s festivities in an interview with The New York Times.

“I’m just sad with the way last night turned out,” he said. “I never dreamed that it would go off the tracks the way it did.”

The debate commission did not put any blame on the moderator. “The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates,” the group said.

Wallace’s performance drew praise from his bosses, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace, in a Wednesday afternoon memo obtained by The Washington Post. “We are extremely proud of his professionalism, skill and fortitude in a unique situation while doing everything possible to hold both candidates accountable,” they wrote. “No moderator could have managed a debate of that magnitude better than Chris.”