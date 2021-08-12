Serenade Foods, an Indiana-based manufacturer, is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen and raw chicken products for possible salmonella contamination this week after dozens of people across multiple states have gotten sick.

The brands of the five Serenade products included in the recall — Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken and Aldi store brand Kirkwood — were shipped to distributors nationwide after they were produced Feb. 24 and 25 in Milford, Ind. The products flagged by federal health officials were chicken with broccoli and cheese or chicken cordon bleu and given the establishment number “P-2375” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection.

After the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the voluntary recall of 59,251 pounds of chicken products earlier in the week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Wednesday saying the agency identified that the outbreak was linked to “raw, frozen, breaded, stuffed chicken products.”

“The outbreak strain of salmonella was found in unopened packages of raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken that were collected from a sick person’s home,” the CDC said in a news release.

Twenty-eight people have gotten sick from the outbreak as of Tuesday, according to the CDC, and 11 have been hospitalized. No one has died in the outbreak, the CDC said. Sick people range in age from 3 to 83, and more than half of those sickened were women.

Eight states have reported salmonella cases linked to the outbreak, with Illinois and New York leading the way. Cases have also been reported in Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Nevada.

Officials with Serenade Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The USDA issued a public health alert June 2 to notify consumers of “concerns about illnesses caused by Salmonella Enteritidis that may be associated with frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken products.” That same day, the CDC announced that it was investigating the multistate salmonella outbreak.

Eating food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, the USDA said this week. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating the contaminated food are the most common symptoms of salmonellosis.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without medical treatment, but some cases of severe diarrhea can force people to be hospitalized, according to federal health officials. Those most likely to develop a severe form of salmonellosis are older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems.

“The products of concern may appear to be ready-to-eat but are in fact raw and need to be fully cooked according to the manufacturer cooking instructions on the package before consumption,” the USDA said in its recall notice Monday. “The labels for these products identify cooking instructions for preparation in an oven. The products should not be prepared in the microwave or air fryer.”

The USDA urged Americans who might have these products in their freezer to not consume them, for fear of potential salmonella exposure.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the agency said.

The chicken products recall is the latest in a summer of high-profile recalls in the United States, ranging from muffins to dog food. Tyson Foods recalled almost 9 million pounds of frozen and cooked chicken products last month due to possible listeria contamination, pulling poultry off the shelves at major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Kroger. Last month also saw Johnson & Johnson announce that five of its aerosol sunscreen products are being recalled after some samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical linked to blood cancers such as leukemia.