BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Nearly 5,000 people living along a river in northern Colombia have been evacuated from their homes following flooding at a nearby dam.
Government officials said Thursday one worker was injured at a hydroelectric dam being constructed on the Cauca River, but is in stable condition.
The utilities company that owns the Ituango dam says four other people were also hurt Wednesday.
The dam is being closely watched for any indications that it could burst.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: 10 children in California home faced harsh abuse, officials say
- Crossfire Hurricane: How the FBI handled the Clinton emails and the Russia-Trump probes
The Ituango project is touted by Medellin Public Enterprises as being the largest hydroelectric dam under construction in the country.
The company says “natural adversities” are to blame for the current conditions.