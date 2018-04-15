RENO, Nev. (AP) — Several thousand northern Nevada middle and elementary school students will have to walk to school or find another way to get to school because of Washoe County School District budget cuts.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports a school district analysis says potentially 3,787 students will have to find their own way to school next year, as the district is expanding walk zones for elementary and middle schools by a quarter-mile. The cut is expected to save the school district $550,000 and eliminate eight to 10 bus drivers.

The students either will walk to school or must find some other form of transportation.

The analysis says the number of students actually affected by the change is expected to be lower since about 68.5 percent of elementary students and 80 percent of middle school students eligible for bus transportation actually ride the bus.

