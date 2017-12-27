MILWAUKEE (AP) — We Energies is working to restore power to nearly 3,000 people in Milwaukee.

WTMJ-TV reports it’s not yet known what caused the outages Wednesday morning. The outages come as Wisconsin and much of the Midwest deal with extremely frigid temperatures.

There’s no information on when the power will be restored.

