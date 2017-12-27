MILWAUKEE (AP) — We Energies is working to restore power to nearly 3,000 people in Milwaukee.
WTMJ-TV reports it’s not yet known what caused the outages Wednesday morning. The outages come as Wisconsin and much of the Midwest deal with extremely frigid temperatures.
There’s no information on when the power will be restored.
___
Most Read Stories
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Seattle records first ever back-to-back snowy days over Christmas Eve and Day
- Driving from Everett to Seattle? Plan for a 94-minute commute, new report says
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Bruce Arians 'can say whatever he wants' after calling CenturyLink Arizona's home field
- Workers repair gravestones hit by woman's car
Information from: WTMJ-TV, http://www.todaystmj4.com