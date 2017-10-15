PETERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Forestry officials say a two-week-old wildfire in a remote area of West Virginia is about 50 percent contained.

The U.S. Forest Service issued an incident report Sunday for the 198-acre fire in the Monongahela National Forest.

The report crews are working on improving fire lines and keeping them clear from falling leaves. It says predicted higher winds may cause an increase in fire activity.

The wildfire began Oct. 2 in Grant County, about 12 miles west of Petersburg. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Unlike quick-moving wildfires in the western U.S., fires in the mostly hardwood forests of Appalachia are slow.