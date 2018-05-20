BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say nearly 1,000 bales of hay have been burned in a fire in the Buckeye area west of Phoenix.

Officials with the Buckeye Valley Fire District say the blaze was reported about 2 a.m. Sunday in an area north of Gila River.

The cause of the hay fire isn’t immediately known.

Crews battled the fire into Sunday and firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to other haystacks in the area.