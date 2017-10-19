EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say 98 dogs have been rescued from an Oregon home.

The Register-Guard reports most of the dogs are Chihuahuas, and they are now in the care of the Greenhill Humane Society. Greenhill’s Sasha Elliott says the animals were in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at a home in Walton — halfway between Eugene and Florence.

The owner voluntarily surrendered the animals.

Each dog will receive a medical evaluation and treatment before being made available for adoption.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com