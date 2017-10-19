EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say 98 dogs have been rescued from an Oregon home.
The Register-Guard reports most of the dogs are Chihuahuas, and they are now in the care of the Greenhill Humane Society. Greenhill’s Sasha Elliott says the animals were in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions at a home in Walton — halfway between Eugene and Florence.
The owner voluntarily surrendered the animals.
Each dog will receive a medical evaluation and treatment before being made available for adoption.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com