MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Charges are pending against a woman after a near-miss accidental shooting in a Minot apartment building.
Police say the 27-year-old woman was cleaning her gun about 1 a.m. Monday and pulled the trigger, firing a round through the floor and into the apartment below.
Authorities say the bullet struck a dresser near where a man was sitting. He wasn’t hurt.
The woman was arrested on a reckless endangerment charge. Formal charges were pending.
