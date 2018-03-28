MAYVILLE, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education has named Brian Van Horn as the next president of Mayville State University.

Van Horn was selected Wednesday to become the school’s 17th president. He comes to Mayville State from Murray State University in Kentucky, where he serves as an associate provost.

During his interview, Van Horn said he appreciates North Dakota’s investment in Mayville State. The school is located in Mayville in eastern North Dakota, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Fargo.

Mayville State president Gary Hagan plans to retire this summer. The search for the new president began last November after Hagan announced he plans to retire after serving more than four decades at the university.

Van Horn will take over no later than July.