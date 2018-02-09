BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says Bismarck officials did not violate the state’s open records laws by refusing to release some police records related to Dakota Access pipeline protests in 2016.

Stenehjem’s opinion issued Friday says at the time of the request there were related criminal cases still open or subject to appeal.

The online news organization The Intecept asked for the opinion.

The city also estimated that reviewing and redacting the records requested would cost $6,550, based on 225 hours to review about 1,600 documents.

Stenehjem says those were “legally allowable charges” and did not violate the open records law.