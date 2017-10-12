RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A university in North Carolina has reached a settlement to allow a student to keep a cat she uses as an emotional support animal in her dorm room.

Legal Aid of North Carolina said that North Carolina State University also agreed to train staff on the federal Fair Housing Act and pay the student a $3,000 settlement.

Laura Auman filed a federal discrimination complaint against the university last year after the school wouldn’t let her keep the cat named Kifree in her dorm room. The animal is considered a reasonable accommodation for her disability.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that N.C. State will also publicize its policy allowing assistance animals in dorms.

Legal Aid North Carolina told the newspaper that Auman wasn’t available for an interview.

