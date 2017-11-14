RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina regulators want to penalize an under-fire chemical company after it didn’t report the spill of an unregulated compound.

The Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday that The Chemours Co. violated its wastewater discharge permit by failing to report the spill at its chemical plant south of Fayetteville.

The company did not respond to invitations to comment.

Chemours could be fined, but first gets an opportunity to respond to the state violation notice.

North Carolina’s environmental agency says Chemours is required to give notice within 24 hours of abnormal waste discharges.

The agency says it questioned Chemours officials after noticing a spike of the unregulated chemical GenX earlier this month. The department says the company admitted to a spill four weeks earlier of a GenX precursor.