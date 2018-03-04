ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in a North Carolina city say they want to know who turned over video of white officer beating a black man to a newspaper, along with a memo about the case.

Asheville police Chief Tammy Hooper tells the Asheville Citizen-Times that the release of the memo and the video was illegal. She says an investigation is needed.

Hooper on Thursday issued an apology to Johnnie Jermaine Rush, who is shown in the video being pinned on the ground and beaten by an officer after being stopped for jaywalking in August.

Body camera footage is not public record. The footage and the memo were given to the Citizen-Times

District Attorney Todd Williams criticized the release of the information and backed an investigation.

It’s not clear if the investigation has started.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com