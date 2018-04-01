WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are crediting a set painter in the film industry with saving the life of woman involved in a deadly motor home wreck in South Carolina.

South Carolina authorities tell The StarNews of Wilmington that Timothy Hunley of Wilmington disregarded his personal safety when he pulled the woman from the wreck Thursday on Interstate 95 in Colleton County.

Hunley says he was returning home from a job in Savannah, Georgia, when he saw a motor home hauling an enclosed car trailer careen at 70 mph into a wooded median.

He says he grabbed the woman, released her seat belt and pulled her from the flames.

Authorities say the woman from Tampa, Florida, suffered third-degree burns over 40 percent of her body and is in a hospital. The driver was killed.

___

