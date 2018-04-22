MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man remains behind bars, charged with murder in the death of a man killed by a heroin overdose.
Dare County officials said Sunday that 32-year-old Tyrique Lazara Wise remains behind bars on a $550,000 bond. He faces charges of second-degree murder and related drug crimes.
Detention center officials didn’t know if Wise has an attorney. He had a first appearance hearing Tuesday.
The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports officers found a woman unconscious from a heroin overdose on April 16th. Two hours later, officers found a 40-year-old man unresponsive from a heroin overdose at the same house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prosecutors in the region began last year to charge drug dealers with murder if a buyer dies of an overdose.
