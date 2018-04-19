RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is joining a multi-state effort to reduce wrecks along the Interstate 95 corridor.

The Drive to Save Lives Campaign is a two-day effort supported by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and eastern states. The campaign is intended to increase visibility of law enforcement.

The campaign begins Friday and continues on Saturday.

In 2014, the IACP initiated an effort to significantly reduce highway deaths. The goal of the initiative was to change the high-risk behaviors of motorists in order to decrease the number of crashes through education and awareness, partnerships, and high-visibility traffic enforcement.