DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Officials have voted to close schools in a North Carolina district as more than 1,000 teachers are expected to take a day off to lobby for better pay.

Local media outlets report the Durham Board of Education voted 6-1 Wednesday to close schools on May 16.

Teachers are expected to call out of work that day and head to Raleigh to urge lawmakers to raise pay and increase resources for students.

More than 1,000 Durham teachers are planning to attend the March for Students and Rally for Respect. The event starts with a march in downtown Raleigh to the legislative building as the lawmakers go back into session.

Teachers also plan to meet with House and Senate members to push for school safety improvements and repairs to crumbling buildings.