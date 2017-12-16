WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county is paying $180,000 to settle one of two lawsuits alleging inmates died in the county jail because a private company provided inadequate medical care.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Forsyth County will pay to settle with the wife of Dino Vann Nixon, who died in 2013. The lawsuit alleged Correct Care Solutions failed to give Nixon medications he had taken for years and jail staff mistakenly believed he was suffering from alcohol withdrawal.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company denied the allegations in Diane Nixon’s lawsuit and remains a defendant.

Five people have died at the Forsyth County jail in the five years since Correct Care Solutions started providing medical care.

A second lawsuit alleges the company’s representatives and others neglected a female inmate who died in 2014.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com