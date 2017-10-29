WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina college and its former president are settling legal claims after the education leader resigned.

Multiple media organizations report that Cape Fear Community College said it is resolving a lawsuit by former school president Ted Spring and also replacing his successor. The school in Wilmington did not give a reason for Amanda Lee’s sudden resignation Thursday.

Spring’s lawsuit months after stepping down in January 2015 alleged he was forced to resign. A state audit released months later said Spring spent nearly $36,000 in vending machine funds on personal expenses and $48,000 in unapproved pay raises, promotions and new positions for senior managers.

The college said the settlement will pay Spring about the amount of the severance initially offered, as well as money to cover Spring’s legal bills.