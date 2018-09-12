AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — NBC Sports will televise the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur from the home course of the Masters.

The club announced the creation of the women’s event earlier this year. The first two rounds will be held at Champions Retreat Golf Club on April 3-4, and the 72 players will get a practice round at Augusta National on April 5 ahead of the final round on April 6.

NBC will show the final round from noon to 3 p.m., which is the Saturday before the Masters. CBS televises the Masters.

It will be the first time for women to compete at Augusta National.

Along with NBC showing the final round, Golf Channel will have live reports and highlights from the opening two rounds at Champions Retreat.

