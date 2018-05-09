Nation & World NBC says no culture of harassment in its news division Originally published May 9, 2018 at 7:20 am Updated May 9, 2018 at 7:21 am FILE – In this April 21, 2016, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC “Today” television program, appears on set in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York. NBC has concluded in an internal investigation ordered after Lauer’s firing that it does not believe there is a culture of sexual harassment in its news division. The network says that more needs to be done to ensure employees know how to report complaints about misconduct and not fear retaliation. To that end, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said Wednesday, May 9, 2018, that he’s creating a way for employees to make such complaints to a figure outside the company. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press Next StoryCIA nominee: Spy agency learned ‘tough lessons’ from its harsh interrogation tactics on terror suspects after 9/11 Previous StoryWoman, Chicago police officer critically injured in fire