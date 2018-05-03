NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News has corrected a story that said federal investigators had placed a wiretap of the phone lines of President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, saying the feds were monitoring only what calls were being made but weren’t listening in.

The important change was made more than four hours after the original story moved online Thursday, when it caused immediate chatter on the cable news networks.

NBC had attributed its original story to two anonymous sources with knowledge of the legal proceedings against Cohen. In the editor’s note preceding the rewritten story, NBC explains that three senior U.S. officials disputed the account, saying that the phones were monitored by a pen register, which records the phone numbers on both ends of the conversation.