NEW YORK (AP) — NBA star J.R. Smith has been accused of breaking the cellphone of a fan who tried to videotape him in the middle of the night on a New York City street.
Police say the Cleveland Cavaliers guard turned himself in Friday to face a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge. The NBA champion was given a summons to appear in court at a later date and released.
A 20-year-old man said he was outside a Manhattan pizzeria about 2:45 a.m. July 29 when he spotted Smith and started videotaping him.
He said Smith snatched away his phone and broke the screen by tossing it into a construction zone.
An attorney Smith called the accusation “nonsense.”