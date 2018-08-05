JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A two-time NBA All-Star is returning to his hometown in Alaska to host a weeklong youth basketball camp.

The Juneau Empire reports 36-year-old Carlos Boozer is holding his second camp that begins Monday at Juneau-Douglas High School, where Boozer graduated from in 1999.

The retired professional basketball star was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2002. He also played for the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers over his 13-year career.

Boozer says he’s looking forward to giving back to the community and teaching “some of the stuff I learned along the way on my basketball journey.”

Juneau-Douglas basketball coach Robert Casperson, who was a high school teammate of Boozer, says about 150 children attended the camp last year, and he expects more this year.

