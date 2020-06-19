Navy leaders have upheld the firing of an aircraft carrier captain whose handling of a coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about the military’s vulnerability to the highly contagious disease and generated a personnel crisis for the Navy.

A two-month naval investigation concluded that the dismissal of Capt. Brett Crozier, who was fired in early April after a letter in which he warned of the risk the virus posed to his crew abroad the USS Theodore Roosevelt was made public, should not be reversed, Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of Naval Operations, told reporters at the Pentagon.

Gilday said the investigation had found Crozier made poor decisions as the number of crew members infected with the virus accelerated, saying that Crozier would not be eligible for future command but would face no further disciplinary action. Reuters first reported the result of the investigation.

Gilday said that while he initially recommended that Crozier be reinstated, a deeper investigation by the Navy found that both Crozier and Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, commander of the carrier strike group of which the Roosevelt is part, fell “well short of what we expect of those in command.”

“Had I known then what I know today, I would not have made that recommendation to reinstate Captain Crozier,” Gilday said. “Moreover, if Captain Crozier were still in command today, I would be relieving him.”

The probe also found Baker accountable for poor decision-making. Gilday said his second star would be put on hold. The moves effectually cut short the career trajectories of the two naval officers.

Gilday said that neither Crozier nor Baker did enough, or quickly enough, to fulfill their obligation to keep their crew and vessel safe. He said they were slow to respond as the virus first emerged on board, and that Crozier had demonstrated “questionable judgment” when he released some sailors from quarantine on the ship, putting others at higher risk of getting the virus.

“When obstacles arose, both failed to tackle the problem head-on and to take charge,” Gilday said.

Crozier’s firing, and the Navy’s handling of a major outbreak that temporary sidelined the Roosevelt, was followed by the resignation of acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly over his handling of the incident. Modly relieved Crozier of command after his emotional request for greater assistance with the outbreak — in a letter in which he said that “sailors do not need to die” — was obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hundreds of sailors on the Roosevelt eventually tested positive for the coronavirus, the largest single outbreak of the virus the military has experienced.

The Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.