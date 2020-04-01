The Navy plans to remove about 2,700 sailors from a coronavirus-inflicted aircraft carrier in Guam within days, senior Navy officials said Wednesday, as government officials on the island worked to secure hotel rooms for many of them.

The move comes amid intense scrutiny, after a letter from the ship’s captain circulated in the media and drew attention to the slow nature with which the service was responding. The commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, wrote that “decisive action is required,” “sailors do not need to die” and that the Navy was “failing to properly to take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors.”

The move comes amid intense scrutiny, after a letter from the ship’s captain circulated in the media and drew attention to the slow nature with which the service was responding. The commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, wrote that “decisive action is required,” “sailors do not need to die” and that the Navy was “failing to properly to take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors.”

Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly told Pentagon reporters that nearly 1,000 sailors have left the ship so far for testing and quarantining that will be carried out until it is sure they are free of the virus. As of Wednesday, 93 sailors had tested positive and 87 more were exhibiting symptoms associated with the virus, he said.

Modly said it is unlikely that Crozier will be punished for writing the letter, but disagreed with the allegation that the Navy was not taking care of its sailors.

“It’s disappointing to have him say that,” Modly said. “At the same time, I know that’s not the truth. We have been working very, very hard within the ship to ensure the command structure that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Advertising

But Modly and the Navy’s chief of naval operations, Adm. Michael Gilday, acknowledged that there was a communications breakdown between Crozier, who reports directly to admirals in the Pacific, and senior Navy officials in the Pentagon.

“The misunderstanding perhaps was the requirement of the speed to get people off the ship,” Gilday said. “We are not looking to shoot the messenger here. We want to get this right.”

The situation is noteworthy both in causing the Defense Department’s single largest known outbreak of COVID-19, and in crippling one of the Pentagon’s most significant strategic weapons. The “Big Stick,” as the ship is affectionately nicknamed, was one of three aircraft carriers at sea when the outbreak began, and effectively a 20-story floating city that is home to about 4,800 people and scores of fighter jets and other weapons.

The Navy’s handling of the outbreak prompted not only Crozier’s letter, but family members of deployed sailors to voice frustrations with the Pentagon.

One person close to a sailor aboard the ship, speaking on condition of anonymity due to concerns it would lead to retaliation, said on Tuesday that the carrier’s crew has been asking “higher ups” in the Navy for help disembarking the crew for more than a week.

“In turn, they received half-baked plans that never materialized, and were in essence told to stick out as the virus spread rapidly aboard,” the person said. “Since the media found out, the Navy leaders have seemingly been more responsive, but that remains to be seen. I hope they will prioritize the lives of the sailors of the public relations image of a strong Navy.”

Advertising

While Crozier asked for the Navy to allow him to clear 90 percent of the ship to allow for deep cleaning and assurances that his entire crew was free of the virus, Modly and Gilday said on Tuesday that it won’t be possible to go that far. More sailors will be needed to man weapons, oversee nuclear reactors and watch for fires, among other tasks.

The ship deployed from San Diego in January along with other vessels in its strike group. As the coronavirus spread globally, the carrier visited Danang, Vietnam on March 5, as the United States and Vietnam celebrated 25 years of normalized relations.

Gilday said it was a “risk-informed decision” to stop in Vietnam because there were about 15 or 16 reports cases there at the time, and they were all hundreds of miles away in Hanoi. Cases of coronavirus began emerging in Hanoi while the Theodore Roosevelt was docked there, and on the ship on March 24, about two weeks after it left Vietnam.