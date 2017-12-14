DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Navy serviceman suffered minor injuries during skydiving training in Florida.

In a Daytona Beach News-Journal report , Navy spokesman Lt. Jesus Uranga said the 35-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition after being injured during a training exercise Wednesday morning.

Uranga did not release the serviceman’s name.

DeLand Police said the man woke up on the ground and was airlifted to a hospital.

City spokesman Chris Graham said the man told police he didn’t remember anything between hitting his head on the plane when he jumped and waking up on the ground.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com