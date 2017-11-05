Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Military officials say a sailor aboard the USS Carl Vinson was seriously injured when he was struck by a plane as it was being towed on the flight deck.

Navy spokesman Steve Fiebing says the accident occurred Friday evening aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier, which was off the coast for training exercises.

The Los Angeles Times reports the sailor was flown by helicopter to a hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Fiebing did not immediately have additional details. He says the incident is under investigation.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Fiebing says all flight operations were suspended Friday night. Training exercises were scheduled to resume Saturday.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

The Associated Press