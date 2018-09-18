NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor has died in what’s being described as a “mishap” on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier.
The Navy said in a statement Tuesday that the death occurred Monday afternoon on the USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carrier. Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a Navy spokesman, says the incident occurred while the ship was out to sea. The cause of the mishap remains under investigation.
He says the death wasn’t related to weather. No other sailors were hurt.
The Navy didn’t immediately release the sailor’s identity. Department of Defense policy precludes the release of such details until 24 hours after the family has been notified.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hearing sets up dramatic showdown between Kavanaugh, accuser WATCH
- Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh
- Noah's Ark except it's a school bus: Truck driver rescues 64 dogs and cats from floods of Hurricane Florence
- Grizzly's rare aggressive attack kills 1, puzzles officials
- Soon-Yi Previn defends husband Woody Allen, attacks mother