WASHINGTON — The Navy is looking into whether it can reinstate Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed from command of the carrier Theodore Roosevelt after he pleaded for more help fighting a novel coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship, Defense Department officials said on Wednesday.

Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, has indicated that he may reinstate Crozier, who is viewed as a hero by his crew for putting their lives above his career, officials said.

“No final decisions have been made,” Cmdr. Nate Christensen, a spokesman for the admiral, said in a statement to The New York Times on Wednesday. Christensen added that Gilday was reviewing the findings of a preliminary investigation into the events surrounding Crozier’s removal.

But Gilday’s decision could be upended by President Donald Trump, who has not been shy about intervening in military personnel cases. Just five months ago, Trump fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer for opposing the president’s intervention in support of a Navy SEAL accused of murdering a wounded captive with a hunting knife during a deployment to Iraq in 2017.

No one in the Navy wants a repeat of those events, which came complete with Trump on Twitter admonishing the Navy leadership’s handling of the SEAL case. But Navy officials insist that Gilday will make a decision based on the findings of the investigation into the Roosevelt crisis, and not on what he thinks the president wants him to do.

Trump himself has indicated he may be open to reassessing the events around the firing.

Crozier, who is in isolation on Guam with coronavirus, was removed from command on April 2 by Thomas Modly, the acting Navy secretary at the time, a move that drew outrage among the carrier’s crew and across the country and eventually led to Modly’s resignation.

As of Wednesday, 615 Roosevelt crew members have tested positive for coronavirus; five are in the hospital with one in intensive care, and one has died. The death of the sailor on Monday was a poignant punctuation to Crozier’s March 30 plea for help, after four days of being rebuffed by his superiors in his request to evacuate the ship, because, he wrote, “sailors don’t need to die.”

