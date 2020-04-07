The top civilian leader in the U.S. Navy is facing pressure to resign from Democrats, including the powerful chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, over his handling of a public health crisis on the coronavirus-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly apologized late Monday for profanity-laced comments he made to the aircraft carrier’s crew in Guam days after firing their commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier. Crozier had expressed alarm about the service’s mishandling of the health crisis on the vessel in a March 30 letter to Navy higher-ups that subsequently leaked to the press.

Modly had parachuted in to Guam on a damage-control mission after the nearly 5,000-person crew of the aircraft carrier erupted in cheers of support for their fired captain. But Modly’s attempt to explain his decision to the crew and tamp down a burgeoning national scandal had the opposite effect. He gave profanity-laced remarks to the sailors, saying Crozier was either an idiot or naive and deserved to be fired for writing a letter that was destined to leak. Many sailors were outraged.

Soon, Modly found himself even further on the defensive. Sailors aboard the carrier – where 173 people including Crozier had tested positive for covid-19 as of Monday – deemed the acting Navy secretary’s comments disrespectful to their former captain and leaked a recording to the public.

In his apology to Crozier and the Theodore Roosevelt’s crew, Modly clarified that he didn’t think the captain was naive or stupid and said he regretted any pain the remarks may have caused.

But Modly simultaneously doubled down on his defense of Crozier’s firing, suggesting the top Navy officer was smart enough to know better than sending such a letter that risked public knowledge of discontent and chaos aboard the carrier.

Advertising

“Captain Crozier is smart and passionate,” Modly said. “I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship. I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused.”

The situation has caused a crisis of confidence in the leadership of the Navy and in particular in Modly, a Naval helicopter pilot turned businessman who stepped into the service’s top political appointee in an acting capacity after his predecessor, Richard Spencer, was fired late last year amid a scandal over President Donald Trump’s intervention in a Navy SEAL warcrimes case.

The situation comes as the latest challenge for a Navy that has struggled in recent years with leadership turmoil in its ranks. A scandal over a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who bribed Navy officials with cash, prostitutes and other incentives tarnished many would-be officers who had been seen as leading candidates for top service posts.

The 2017 collisions of the guided missile destroyers the USS Fitzgerald and the USS John S. McCain led to 17 deaths among the sailors on board and raised further questions about Navy leadership. The Navy leadership’s clash with Trump and his defense secretary over the president’s intervention in the Navy SEAL case has left a hollowed-out civilian leadership lacking a confirmed political appointee.

The result has left Modly – a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and the Harvard Business School – in the hot seat atop the service.

The son of Eastern European immigrants who moved to the United States after World War II, Modly was raised in Cleveland, according to his official Navy biography. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1983 and served as a Navy helicopter pilot before leaving active duty service in 1990 to attend business school. He worked as an executive at a number of companies, including most recently at the consulting firm PwC, where he handled the NATO account, before being tapped in 2017 as Undersecretary of the Navy for the Trump administration.

Advertising

Now Modly has gone from being a little-known behind-the-scenes official atop the Navy bureaucracy, who served as the service’s chief management and chief information officer, to the public face of one of its most explosive national scandals in recent years, one that has pitted a captain praised for sacrificing his career in service to his crew against a Trump administration already facing criticism for a sluggish and haphazard response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The incident has raised serious questions about how much transparency the military should display when faced with a public health crisis and how top leaders should balance the need to safeguard the well-being of service members with the imperative to continue military missions.

Upon becoming public, Crozier’s letter fed into the very narrative that the White House was looking to dispel about leadership in Washington failing to take serious enough steps in early days to contain the outbreak. His firing has been seen among the aircraft carrier’s crew as an attempt to muzzle any leaks of information about the situation on the vessel that could become politically inconvenient for top officers and civilian appointees back in Washington.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, who has significant influence over the Navy’s budget, called for Modly’s resignation in a statement.

“I disagree strongly with the manner in which acting Secretary of the Navy Modly has handled the covid-19 outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. His decision to relieve Captain Crozier was at best an overreaction to the extraordinary steps the Captain took to protect his crew,” Smith said.

“Acting Secretary Modly’s decision to address the sailors on the Roosevelt and personally attack Captain Crozier shows a tone-deaf approach more focused on personal ego than one of the calm, steady leadership we so desperately need in this crisis,” Smith added.

A spokesman for Modly didn’t respond to a request for an interview.

Trump has said he wasn’t involved in the decision to fire Crozier. The president initially supported Modly and attacked Crozier’s letter as terrible. But Trump moderated his stance after news of the acting Navy secretary’s controversial remarks broke.

At a news conference Monday, Trump maintained that Crozier shouldn’t have sent the letter but said he had been hearing good things about the captain and his career prior to that. “So, I’m going to get involved and see what is going on there because I don’t want to destroy somebody for having a bad day,” Trump said.

Though both the Pentagon and the White House have said Trump wasn’t personally involved in the decision to fire Crozier, the specter of earning the president’s ire drove Modly’s decision to fire the captain before conducting a thorough investigation.

In an interview with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, Modly said what happened to his predecessor, who got “crosswise” with the White House over Trump’s intervention in the war crimes case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, was fresh in his mind when he decided to fire Crozier. Modly essentially said he took such swift action to prevent a personal intervention by Trump.

“I didn’t want to get into a decision where the president would feel that he had to intervene because the Navy couldn’t be decisive,” Modly said. “If I were president, and I saw a commanding officer of a ship exercising such poor judgment, I would be asking why the leadership of the Navy wasn’t taking action itself.”

Advertising

Modly said he was aware that his predecessor lost his job because the Navy “got crossways with the president,” and said, “I didn’t want that to happen again.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley both signed off on Crozier’s firing, trusting Modly’s decision. The top officer in the Navy, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, didn’t want Crozier to be fired but ultimately approved.

After the first three cases of covid-19 sailors emerged on the carrier, Crozier and his superior officers struggled to reach a consensus about what steps should be taken, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

Crozier wanted a more aggressive effort up front to protect the crew’s health, even if that meant taking near-unprecedented steps, such as a 90% evacuation of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier operating in the Pacific. His immediate superiors favored smaller mitigation efforts, which Crozier felt were insufficient to ensure sailors didn’t fall seriously ill from the virus.

The captain said that the carrier could set sail immediately if it were a matter of war and would be prepared to win a conflict despite the outbreak on board. “However, we are not at war, and therefore cannot allow a single Sailor to perish as a result of this pandemic unnecessarily,” Crozier wrote.

He pointed out that it was impossible for him to follow the social distancing guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had released because of the close quarters and shared facilities for the crew aboard the carrier. Crozier noted that even crew members who tested negative for covid-19 were later showing up with symptoms, meaning the only solution was large-scale isolation.

Advertising

Crozier requested that the Navy provide off-ship lodging that complied with the CDC guidelines for over 4,000 sailors in his crew to isolate them and return them to the ship virus-free after a period of quarantine. In the meantime, he said the ship should be disinfected and 10% of the crew should remain on board to run the nuclear reactor plant, sanitize the ship and ensure security.

Ultimately, the Navy has begun a large-scale evacuation of the ship to facilities in Guam.

Now, the controversy has moved on from whether it was appropriate for Crozier to send his March 30 letter to whether it was appropriate for Modly to fire the captain without an investigation and subsequently visit the carrier to make disparaging remarks about him, even as Crozier battles a covid-19 diagnosis himself.

Peter Feaver, a Duke University professor who studies civilian-military relations, said Modly’s speech to sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt was ill-advised because of the possibility that it, like Crozier’s memo, could make its way into the media, and because he appeared to have spoken extemporaneously for at least part of the address, using profanity and denigrating Crozier.

“It was risky for him to go out there,” Feaver said. But if that was the decision, he said, he would have counseled the acting secretary to “stick to your talking points.”

– – –

The Washington Post’s Missy Ryan, Dan Lamothe and Julie Tate contributed to this report.

(Anika Varty / The Seattle Times)