Doris Miller was working as a mess attendant on the battleship West Virginia the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. An alarm sounded, and as the ship drew heavy fire, Miller raced to assist the West Virginia’s fatally wounded commanding officer. He also fired a machine gun against enemy planes.

For his bravery and “distinguished devotion to duty” that day, Miller was awarded the prestigious Navy Cross, the second-highest military decoration, in 1942, making him the first African American to receive the medal.

Now, 78 years after the attack, the U.S. Navy is set to recognize the sailor with another honor Monday, when it is expected to name a CVN-81 aircraft carrier after Miller, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

“I think he is an American hero because he went beyond” what was expected of someone of his rank, Doreen Ravenscroft, a team leader for the Doris Miller Memorial, said Saturday. “His human instinct was to defend his team on board the West Virginia and the United States. He certainly deserves the honor.”

Miller was born Oct. 12, 1919, in Waco, Texas, where he was a high school football player, according to the Doris Miller Memorial in Waco.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1939, when black sailors were not allowed to serve in combat positions.

Advertising

After training in Norfolk, Virginia, he was assigned to the West Virginia as a mess attendant; his duties included cooking, swabbing the decks and shining officers’ shoes, according to the Defense Department. He was also a boxing champ on the ship.

The day of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Miller woke up at 6 a.m. and had already collected laundry when the general alarm sounded. He headed for his battle station, the Navy said, “only to discover that torpedo damage had wrecked it, so he went on deck.”

Because of his build, Miller, then 22, was assigned to carry wounded sailors to safety. An officer ordered him to help Capt. Mervyn Bennion on the bridge, according to the Navy. Bennion died of his injuries.

With no prior training, Miller then operated “a .50-caliber Browning anti-aircraft machine gun until he ran out of ammunition and was ordered to abandon ship,” the Navy said.

“It wasn’t hard,” Miller recalled, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command website. “I just pulled the trigger and she worked fine. I had watched the others with these guns. I guess I fired her for about 15 minutes.”

He said that he thought he “got” an enemy plane, adding, “They were diving pretty close to us.”

Advertising

Of the 1,541 men aboard the ship at the time, 130 were killed and 52 were wounded.

Miller later served on the Indianapolis and then the escort carrier Liscome Bay. In 1943, he was killed during the Battle of Makin when a Japanese torpedo sank the Liscome Bay, according to the Defense Department. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

Miller, whose image was used in recruiting posters, has been honored in different ways over the years.

Schools, buildings and at least one neighborhood have been named after the crewman. A destroyer escort that had previously borne his name was decommissioned in 1991.

In 2001, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. played Miller in the World War II movie “Pearl Harbor.” And in 2017, a statue of Miller was unveiled in Waco.