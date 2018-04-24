BATH, Maine (AP) — The Navy has accepted delivery of the second of three stealthy destroyers.

A statement from Naval Sea Systems Command on Tuesday indicates the future USS Michael Monsoor successfully completed extensive tests, trials and demonstrations by shipbuilder Bath Iron Works.

Capt. Kevin Smith, program manager from Program Executive Office Ships, said the shipbuilder and the Navy “incorporated many lessons” from construction of the first-in-class USS Zumwalt, which is homeported in San Diego. He said both parties “are proud of the end result.”

Like the Zumwalt, the Monsoor features a stealthy shape, electric-drive propulsion, new radar and sonar, and powerful guns and missiles.

The final ship in the class, the Lyndon B. Johnson, is still under construction in Bath. It’s due to be christened later this year or early in 2018.