ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy Museum has held a public viewing of a large British flag that was captured during the War of 1812.

The British Royal Standard displayed Saturday is 35-by-25 feet. It is decorated with lions and a crown.

The event marked the first time since the 1880s that the flag was available to be viewed in its entirety. It has been in an exhibit case in the academy’s Mahan Hall, where only part of it was viewable.

The flag flew over present-day Toronto, Canada, and was captured by U.S. forces.

Congressional and presidential directives from more than 150 years ago require the academy to preserve and exhibit captured flags. The museum now has more than 200 battle flags and a total flag collection of more than 600.