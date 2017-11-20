ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Navajo Nation woman is pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a man’s drunk-driving death.
Bryana Agnes Henio, of Little Water, New Mexico, entered the plea Monday in federal court in Albuquerque as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
The 30-year-old admitted to killing the victim by driving recklessly while under the influence of alcohol.
According to court documents, Henio was driving Sept. 8 on the Navajo Indian Reservation in McKinley County when she ran over the victim.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
She faces a maximum sentence of eight years in a federal prison.
She will remain in custody pending the sentencing hearing.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the sentencing has not been scheduled.