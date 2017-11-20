ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Navajo Nation woman is pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a man’s drunk-driving death.

Bryana Agnes Henio, of Little Water, New Mexico, entered the plea Monday in federal court in Albuquerque as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

The 30-year-old admitted to killing the victim by driving recklessly while under the influence of alcohol.

According to court documents, Henio was driving Sept. 8 on the Navajo Indian Reservation in McKinley County when she ran over the victim.

She faces a maximum sentence of eight years in a federal prison.

She will remain in custody pending the sentencing hearing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the sentencing has not been scheduled.