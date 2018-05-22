WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Russell Begaye has joined a handful of others in submitting paperwork for the tribe’s top elected post.

Begaye filed late Tuesday but says he’s not made a final decision to enter the presidential race.

The race typically is crowded with candidates touting plans to improve the economy, infrastructure and roads, and focus on veterans and the youth.

Emily Ellison, Nicholas Taylor and tribal lawmaker Tom Chee were the first to file.

Ellison works for the University of New Mexico in Gallup. Taylor is an investment adviser from Klagetoh, Arizona.

Former Chief Justice Tom Tso and former vice presidential candidate Dineh Benally also are seeking the post.

The deadline to file is May 30.

The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 28 primary advance to the Nov. 6 general election.