FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A Navajo Nation education agency wants to remove a school board member after claims she failed to list two alcohol-related convictions on her candidacy paperwork.
The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports the Department of Diné Education has filed a complaint with the Navajo Election Administration to remove Sanostee Day School board member Temara Lewis-Emerson.
Court records show Lewis-Emerson was convicted in Farmington Magistrate Court in April 2013 of a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
She also is facing a warrant that was issued for her failing to appear at a court hearing on a September DWI charge in Albuquerque Metropolitan Court this week.
No phone number is listed for Lewis-Emerson.
Andrew Deschene, Sanostee Day School acting principal, declined to comment.
___
Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com