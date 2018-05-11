SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah county says a Navajo man won’t qualify to run in the first election since a judge ruled voting districts were illegally drawn based on race.

San Juan County said Friday an investigation showed Willie Grayeyes doesn’t live in the district, despite being registered to vote there for decades. They say neighbors and his sister told a sheriff’s deputy that he lives primarily in Tuba City, Arizona.

Lawyers for Grayeyes say he’s lived in Utah his entire life and they plan to challenge the finding.

They say the Democratic candidate was targeted after the ruling that found voting districts minimized the voices of Navajo voters who make up half the electorate.

Largely Republican county leaders are appealing the new voting districts they say are unfair.