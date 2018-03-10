FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University’s president is pouring cold water on suggestions that NAU cap its enrollment and provide more on-campus housing in Flagstaff.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that President Rita Cheng told a Museum of Northern Arizona audience that NAU “is not growing out of control” and that it’d be risky to build more on-campus housing because of the possibility of ending up with an empty dorm.

NAU’s enrollment has 36,000 total students, including 23,000 at the Flagstaff main campus with beds for 10,000 students.

Cheng said NAU needs a mix of in-state, out-of-state and international students to stay in budget and that many students don’t want to live on campus.

Some Flagstaff residents suggested to Cheng that NAU teach freshman about being good neighbors when they move off campus.