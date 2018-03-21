FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating a death on Northern Arizona University’s campus in Flagstaff.
NAU Police say the death occurred at Hilltop Townhomes, which is a housing complex on campus.
Flagstaff police say they’re also investigating.
NAU police are calling it “an unattended death,” but didn’t immediately release any details Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the university say an update likely won’t be available until Thursday.