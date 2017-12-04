SHARON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont chapter of the Nature Conservancy says it’s adding 468 acres to the White River Natural Area in the town of Sharon.

The Conservancy describes the area as a “biodiversity hotspot” that includes 13 natural communities and is home to 28 rare plants. The expansion also safeguards two miles of White River shoreline.

The natural area also hosts a 1.6-mile trail that’s open to the public for hiking, fishing, bird watching, snowshoeing and hunting.

The Nature Conservancy in Vermont has helped conserve over 300,000 acres of land and 1,200 miles of shoreline.

The organization manages 55 natural areas that are open for hiking, fishing, skiing and hunting.