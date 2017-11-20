HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to impose a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production is getting closer to a vote in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, although the long-sought tax still faces hurdles in the nation’s No. 2 gas state.
Debate over amendments lasted several hours Monday night, and was expected to continue Tuesday. A final vote may not occur before December.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and House Democrats have pressed Republican majority leaders to allow a tax vote.
The bill imposes a volume tax that rises with the price of natural gas. It would raise about $100 million in a full year for the cash-strapped state, using 2016 production and current prices.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
Monday’s amendments added industry-friendly provisions designed to speed up the state’s issuance of pollution-control permits, similar to provisions the Senate passed with a natural gas tax in July.