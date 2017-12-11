BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Thirteen oil companies failed to meet North Dakota’s natural gas flaring goals in September.

The state Industrial Commission adopted gas capture targets in 2014 aimed at reducing the wasteful flaring of excess natural gas in the oil fields. But The Bismarck Tribune reports operators in September burned off more than 300 million cubic feet of natural gas daily — a level not seen since the summer of 2015.

Regulators attribute September’s uptick to maintenance issues with pipeline systems and other infrastructure outages. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says gas capture targets are working “extremely well.”

He says they’ve brought the percentage of gas flared down from the peak of 36 percent in September 2011. Flaring is expected to be down to 12 percent by November 2018 and 9 percent by November 2020.

