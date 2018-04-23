OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Supporters of a proposed Oklahoma City charter school that would serve mostly Native American students plan to take their application to the state after a second rejection by a public school district.
The Oklahoman reports that proposed charter schools can apply to area school districts and appeal a rejection before going to the state Board of Education.
The Oklahoma City Public Schools board denied an application for the Sovereign Community School earlier this year and rejected its appeal earlier this month. The board says the application lacked details, including a transportation plan and budget information.
The proposed school aims to offer culturally sensitive curriculum across all subjects to 500 mostly indigenous students within a few years of opening.
The Education Board could review the application as early as next month.
Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com