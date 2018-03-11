WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is searching for whoever defaced an ancient Native American petroglyph in Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the names “Isaac” and “Emily” have been etched over a petroglyph Kanopolis Lake. The damage to the petroglyph is irreversible.

Kansas City District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the petroglyphs are believed to be more than 150 years old. The images were created by engraving, carving or scratching away the darker layer of rock varnish to reveal the lighter rock underneath.

Tim Meade is archaeologist for the Corps of Engineers. He says the petroglyphs have an important spiritual meaning for Native Americans and represents the work of their ancient ancestors.

The Corps is asking for any information regarding the vandalism.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com