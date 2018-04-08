NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National World War II Museum says it has shattered its record for the number of visitors in one month.

The museum in New Orleans says 100,592 guests checked out its displays during March. That’s up 18 percent from the 84,858 visitors who set the previous record in March 2017.

A news release says nearly 6.5 million visitors and more than 715,000 students have come to the museum since it opened on June 6, 2000.

President and CEO Stephen Watson says going over 100,000 visitors in a month is a major milestone for the museum.

It currently has five pavilions with two more planned. A conference center hotel is also in the works.