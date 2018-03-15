MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The National Weather Service and Vermont officials are warning that the recent snowstorms and previous warm weather have increased the risk for avalanches.
The weather service said Thursday, the conditions have created the potential for avalanches in exposed back country of the Green Mountains in Vermont and the Adirondacks in northern New York.
The warning comes a day after an avalanche injured six Army soldiers who were training on the edge of Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak.
The weather service urges people venturing into the back-country to ski, snow shoe, hike or ice climb, to avoid exposed, open slopes, including vulnerable spots at the bottom of steep terrain.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
The soldiers were undergoing training through the Army’s Vermont-based Mountain Warfare School. None of the soldiers were seriously injured.