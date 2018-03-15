MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The National Weather Service and Vermont officials are warning that the recent snowstorms and previous warm weather have increased the risk for avalanches.

The weather service said Thursday, the conditions have created the potential for avalanches in exposed back country of the Green Mountains in Vermont and the Adirondacks in northern New York.

The warning comes a day after an avalanche injured six Army soldiers who were training on the edge of Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak.

The weather service urges people venturing into the back-country to ski, snow shoe, hike or ice climb, to avoid exposed, open slopes, including vulnerable spots at the bottom of steep terrain.

The soldiers were undergoing training through the Army’s Vermont-based Mountain Warfare School. None of the soldiers were seriously injured.